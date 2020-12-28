Be alive in your responsibilities, Kogi traditional ruler urges fellow rulers

The Paramount ruler of Ijumu Kingdom, Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni, the Olujumu of Ijumu has charged other traditional rulers in the kingdom to be alive to their responsibilities by cooperating with Ijumu Development Union to enable the union, promote unity and peace in the Local Government.

Oba Ayeni gave the charge on Monday at the Secretariat of the union in Iyara, Ijumu local government area of Kogi State during the 2020 Annual General Conference of Ijumu Development Union (IDU).

The Royal Father who pointed out that nobody can come from outside to develop Ijumu said for the local government to develop, the people of the kingdom must come together, reason together and work together as one indivisible entity.

“It is high time we began to preach oneness, love and unity among our people as these are the only tools for peace and development in any society.

While congratulating the outgoing IDU executives led by Mr Taiye Atibioke for leading the union effectively and efficiently in the last four years, the Royal Father also commended the role played by the union in promoting the ideals of the founding fathers of the kingdom.

Speaking on the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Oba Ayeni praised God for been merciful to Kogi State and the Ijumu Kingdom as our dear Local Government, saying there was no recorded of any outbreak of Corona Virus in the local government.

He regretted the demise of the beloved sons of the land, Major General Olu Irefin and AIG Osanaiye, lamenting that the death of the two illustrious sons have created a vacuum too difficult to fill.

“At this point, we need to intensify more prayers for all Ijumu sons and daughters even as the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has commenced,” he said.

In his address the outgoing National President of the union, Mr Atibioke Julius Taiye, bemoan the infrastructure decay in the local government, stressing that the council has never felt the presence of government in the areas of providing basic social amenities.

“We are faced with a serious dearth of infrastructure in Ijumu, for instance, electricity supply is less than ten per cent of what is supplied in Kabba /Bunu and it’s environs, yet our people are saddled with a high rate of electricity bills.

“Our medical and health facilities are crying for attention, no government intervention, no serious attention is given to that area of our life. More worrisome is our education particularly primary school level which is in shambles, we do not have enough teachers anymore, the ones remaining in the classrooms are either not committed due to poor payment of their salaries.

He lamented that the poor funding of basic education would no doubt affect the children and by extension, the society, appealing to the people of Ijumu local government to put their difference aside and work together as one in the interest of the development of the kingdom.

He charged the new executive of the union to strive and work hard to excel more than the outgoing Exco, pledging more support for greater achievement.

