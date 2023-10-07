A youth foundation, Peace Arena For Youth Foundation (PAY-F) has urged students and youths in the country to be agents of positive change.

Director of the foundation, Dr Doyin Ogunyemi, gave the charge at the organisation’s second year anniversary themed, “Building Bridges For Peace: Youths As Agents of Change” held at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Auditorium on Saturday.

The event which had over 200 students drawn from 12 public schools from Lagos and Ogun States featured pep talks, poem recitation, debate and quiz competitions.

Speaking on the essence of the programme , Ogunyemi said, “Peace Jam is committed to promoting peace among youths in Nigeria. We are currently in 25 public schools and one private school.

“Essentially, youth people are perpetrators and victims of violence. We teach them ways to resolve conflict peacefully. We teach them how to shun violence and have a positive change of attitude.

“We are making them to transform the world , shun violence and build a peaceful community. October 1, 2023 marked two years of the project. We came together and had a few students to start the Peace Arena For Youth Foundation. Peace Jam is an international organisation from Colorado in the United States of America that started in 1996 on how to reduce violence among youths.

“We felt that how do we make young people to promote peaceful coexistence and positive change. You can create positive change in the communities around you.

“We had five schools in attendance at the initial stage, but today we have 24 schools in attendance from Lagos and Ogun States. In 2022, we had poem and quiz competitions. We are happy to have you around today. Be prepared for a nice time.”

A keynote speaker and senior research fellow, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Barr Sam Olatunji, disclosed that a peaceful society can be achieved by encouraging peaceful coexistence and social justice among various ethnic groups.

He urged the pupils to focus on their passion and pursue it rigorously as doing so will determine how far they go in life.

He said, “Whatever profession you found yourself, you can be a promoter of peace. Make peace within yourself, community and within your classmates. Life without peace will be difficult to live in. Building peace is a necessary ingredient for a peaceful society.

We can build peace by promoting understanding and use of positive language, supporting justice and encouraging inter-tribal cooperation among different ethnic groups.

Peace can be achieved by educating and empowering young people. When you learn, you are empowered because whatever you learn will forever live in you.

Focus on whatever you have passion for, doing this will make you go far.

Youth possess the energy for positive transformation. As a young adult, there are lots of things you can do to make positive impacts in society. These include skill acquisition and ICT that can help you in life.

Young people can raise awareness and organise campaigns for positive change. While at this, I urge you all to consider volunteerism as there is reward for such a humane act.”

One of the teachers from participating schools, Mrs Onyeje Lilian, from Estate Senior Grammar School, Ilupeju, Oshodi, Lagos, said students from her school have learnt a positive value system.

She said, “Oshodi where our school is located is a volatile area and we have students attending the school from Mushin , so when this club came up, I felt it was an opportunity to teach and dissuade their minds from violence. They are exposed to violence and other crimes.

Many of the children are given birth out of violence and of single parentage. So one of the importance of this club is teaching the students about the dangers in violence.

They are taught something new and better ways of being a peaceful member of the community. We learn about peace laurel and how they can build up themselves and what they can do to positively change their value system.”

