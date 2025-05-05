Be advocates for less-privileged, oppressed — NASFAT charges Muslims

The Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih (NASFAT), Worldwide President, Alhaji Abdul-Wahid Abdul-Rauf, has charged Muslims to be advocates for the less-privileged and the oppressed in the society.

He also encouraged Muslims to be brave about tackling injustice and be focused on empowering the people to find solutions to their challenges.

Abdul-Rauf made the call at the 30th anniversary lecture of the organisation held at the main auditorium of the Nigerian Institute Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos.

In his opening remarks, Abdul-Rauf disclosed that the event symbolises not just a mere celebration of congregation of individuals, but a convergence of hearts, minds, and aspirations to navigate the challenges of the modern world with resilience, wisdom, and faith.

According to him, NASFAT, in the last 30years, has delivered welfare and community services with sufficient pace to adjust to emerging challenges in our community.

He said, “With the establishment of 28 primary schools, 8 secondary schools, 5 healthcare centres, and Fountain University, Osogbo, NASFAT has stayed true to its mission of peace, discipline, and service to humanity.

“We have undergone a comprehensive modernisation and rebranding phase, which has seen our organisation establish a stronger online presence, re-energised our digital, marketing and communication channels, enhanced organisational transparency and built stronger ties with the community.”

Represented by Dr Tope Fashua, Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, praised NASFAT for its consistent investment in faith-based education, moral values, and social responsibility, adding, “Islam must not only guide our worship but also inspire bold solutions in governance, entrepreneurship, and education.”

In his lecture, former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola said NASFAT is not just about faith but an organisation that is well positioned in areas of dawah propagation, financial inclusion and entrepreneurship.

He said, “It is not just about faith as it has shown. NASFAT is also a civic society hidden imparting and nurturing. It is a civic institution, a moral conscience and a spiritual organisation which speaks the language of the people and understand their rhythms. This is because NASFAT has earned the trust of the people.

“After 30 years, what next? NASFAT should create a leadership academy for young African Muslim professionals. A new generation of Muslim professionals equipped with faith and ethic, and intelligence is what the purpose of that academy would be and champion digital literacy as part of the empowerment agenda. Africa’s future lies in young minds and growing institutions and this is one of the most compelling reasons I think NASFAT should be heading in this direction.”

In his welcome address, Chairman of the occasion, Dr Wale Babalakin, congratulated NASFAT on the landmark achievements.

In his congratulatory message, Babalakin said, “When NASFAT started 30years ago, I was one of those who felt you are just another Islamic society that will be packed with lack of staff, mediocre and later disappear but NASFAT has consistently continue to grow over the last 30years. This is commendable. This is due to your consistent ability to select competent leaders to lead the organisation and able followership to follow the organisation.”

He urged NASFAT leadership to create a forum where children will converge, interact and are taught Islamic tenets during holidays.

Former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, celebrated NASFAT’s impact and urged renewed support for its future.

The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, represented by Alhaja Nafisat Arogundade, commended NASFAT for championing religious moderation and civic development. She lauded the organisation’s educational efforts and pledged continued collaboration to support moral development among youth and women.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who was represented by Engr. AbdulHafis Gbolahan Toriola, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Housing acknowledged NASFAT’s strong role in fostering peaceful coexistence and urban progress, and encouraged further cooperation with the state on faith-based community initiatives.

The event themed, ‘faith, social justice and economic empowerment: pathways to a better world’, had in attendance prominent figures and Islamic organisations including legal luminary, Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, Alhaji Kazeem Adeniji, SAN, President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, and Dr. Moshood Adenrele Fashola, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in Nigeria.