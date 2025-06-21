Be actively involved in politics, ex-Minister charges Christians

Former Minister of Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has charged Christians leaders to encourage their faithful to participate and actively involve in politics in order to effectively take the front seat in nation building.

Adegoroye said that it is only when they participate in politics that they can use their positions, elected or appointed to provide the kind of leadership expected of a good disciple of Jesus.

The former minister who stated this while addressing the Harvest launch of Anglican Church of the Resurrection, 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, said Christians in politics and governance must strive to make a major difference, and by so doing win more souls for Christ.

Adegoroye who was the Special Guest of Honour and was also honoured with the “Excellent Leadership Award” also charged Christians to be honest and focused when they ar6e elected or appointed in leadership roles.

He said Christians cannot change a thing if they are not part of a system, urging them to actively participate in the nation building, emulating Christ.

According to him, the only way to effectively end the current challenges is through the readiness of Christians to join political parties, including the ruling parties.

He appreciated the Former Deputy Governor of Lagos state and Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, her husband, High Chief Abiodun Adefulire and the church under the leadership of Arch Deacon of Victoria Island, Venerable Tunde Oluwole for the honour of nominating him for the award.

He commended Adefulire for her good works and the love she gives to her husband’s people in Ondo state, noting that her character had endeared her so much to the people.

Adegoroye who is the Registrar of Akure Anglican Diocese prayed that God will continue to bless and keep her and use her further for his work.

Others honoured include the Governors of Imo, and Ebonyi states and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.