BDC recapitalisation: Arewa economic forum kicks, seeks CBN’s extension

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been called upon to reconsider its recapitalisation policy on Bureau De Change (BDC) by granting extension window for a minimum of six months, among others, for equity, fairness, and inclusive economic governance. The request was made on Thursday by Arewa Economic Forum (AEF), in order not to wipe out the entire Northern participation in the BDC space, a sector, the ADF said has been pivotal to job creation, forex accessibility, and informal financial services in the region for decades. Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Dandakata, Chairman of Arewa Economic Forum (AEF) offered suggestions on the way forward, recommending extension to allow the BDC meet the new CBN’s recapitalisation requirements. ALSO READ: Sub-Saharan Africa needs to improve delivery of essential services — World Bank The briefing was done in company of Alhaji Abdul Wahab Yusuf, Board of Trustee, North Central Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON).

He recommended: “Grant a Policy Extension. We strongly recommend extending the implementation window to be a continuous exercise like the process of other financial institutions, or a minimum of six (6) months or ideally one year (12) months, to allow for investor sensitisation, capital mobilisation, and regional collaboration. A rushed implementation will create irreversible damage.

“Create Regional Investment Vehicles

We propose the creation of at least three (3) Tier 1 Northern-led BDC consortia to cater to regional operators. Regional investment vehicles must be established to pool resources and support smaller BDC operators.

“Promote Inclusive Guidelines and Incentives

CBN must consider friendly, gradual, and inclusive regulatory frameworks, especially for regions where formal capital is scarce but informal finance thrives. This is how real development works—through inclusion, not exclusion.

“Encourage Transparency in ABUCON Negotiations

We urge Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABUCON), to demonstrate courage, firmness, and transparency in all ongoing engagements with policymakers on this highly sensitive issue. As a respected leader in the sector, he bears the responsibility of ensuring that any negotiated outcomes reflect the interests of all stakeholders—not just established elites, but also the grassroots operators, particularly those from the North who have historically built and sustained the BDC sub-sector over decades”.

The AEF highlighted that this is a defining moment that calls for principled leadership and a commitment to equity within the industry, noting that if handled correctly, the recapitalisation drive can formalise and strengthen BDC operations.

However, the AEF stated that if mishandled, “it may destroy thousands of legitimate Northern businesses, deepen regional poverty, worsen youth unemployment, heighten insecurity and erode public trust in national institutions”.

It noted that less than 10 percent of compliant BDCs are owned by Northerners, despite the fact that Northern traders have historically driven and sustained this sub-sector.

The AEF, therefore, urged Northern investors, political leaders, and business communities to rise to the challenge, invest, collaborate across states, and protect this vital industry.

The group stressed that the BDC sector has, for decades, ensured financial access in rural and underserved areas, created thousands of jobs, offered flexible foreign exchange solutions, and helped many families survive harsh economic times, and the people must not allow that legacy to be erased in one policy stroke.

“We at the Arewa Economic Forum believe in a united, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria. We believe in policies that lift all regions, not just a few. This moment calls for national reflection and compassionate reform.

Let us work together to build an economy that includes—not excludes—the hardworking people of Northern Nigeria.

“This is not a call for division; it is a firm plea for equity, fairness, and inclusive economic governance,” the AEF stated.