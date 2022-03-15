BCPG to govt: Allow competent, qualified professionals monitor construction of buildings

Both the Federal and the State Governments have been urged to allow competent and qualified professionals monitor construction of buildings to prevent structural failure or collapse.

According to the President, Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), Mr Eddy Atumonyogo, an engineer, this would ensure that the building is constructed to specifications, ensure that inferior materials are not deployed in the works and that all quality control measures are implemented.

Atumonyogo suggested the idea during the ‘Annual Builders’ Walk Against Building Collapse’ in Lagos, an event organised by the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) in conjunction with BCPG.

He listed faulty/copied design, lack of comprehensive subsoil investigation before designs are done, lack of professional supervision during construction, non-adherence to designs and professional advice during construction, lack of effectiveness of government agencies charged with the monitoring of building procurement and production process, engagement of quacks at both pre and post-contract stages by some property developers and use of substandard materials and poor workmanship, among others, as responsible for incessant building collapse in the country.

“These are man-made problems and man-made solutions are available, but will require courageous actions by the government, the professionals, the developers and all other stakeholders in the built environment. It is time for action. We will put everyone involved in the building procurement process on their toes. Are we ready? Anyone can die under a collapsed building,” he said.

To halt the trend, he also called for design reviews, saying that the government should not be shy to engage competent professionals outside the ministry to review the engineering designs prepared for approval, for certain categories of buildings.

Atumonyogo said, “BCPG has a network of professionals in all the 37 Local Government Areas and Local Development Authorities in Lagos State. There is an urgent need for a collaboration between BCPG and Lagos State government for effective monitoring of compliance on building sites.

“With BCPG, Lagos State will be able to unleash a Building Enforcement Safety Team (B.E.S.T SQUAD) all across the nooks and crannies of the state. These should be empowered to report unwholesome construction practices that could lead to building collapse.”

He called on all professionals in the built environment on the need to change the narrative, enjoining them to discharge their professional duties with the diligence required.

“In every assignment, visualise a safe built environment in Lagos State. It will be our pride and attract respect to our local practices from within and even outside the shores of this country. Nigerian built environment professionals should be known for best professional practices. Let us get to work and make the built environment safe,” he said