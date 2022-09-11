BCOS chairman celebrates 70th birthday, launches book

Broadcaster and executive chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Prince Dotun Oyelode, on Saturday, in Ibadan, celebrated his 70th birthday, seizing the opportunity to launch his book titled ‘Dotun Oyelode Reporting: Memoirs of a Newshound’.

While giving his remarks, Oyelode said he has little to say since his book says it all. He however said that he has lived a remarkable life and that the majority of his life is spent in his profession.

“I want to live the rest of my life on professional and marital mentorship,” he added.

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde − who was the chief launcher of the book − while giving his remarks, appreciated Oyelode for the good work he did at BCOS.

The governor stated that the generation that Oyelode belongs to does not do things just for doing sake, but because it is the right thing to do that will impact society.

While speaking about the book, Makinde recommended it to students and practitioners of journalism, and to others who have an interest in the profession.

“There will be a lot of lessons to be learnt from the book,” the governor said.

With the governor were the deputy governor of the state Adeboye Lawal, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, some members of the State Executive Council, and some members of the state House of Assemble, among other.





Early on, the person who gave the sermon, Reverend Femi Oyelade, spoke about how to celebrate a birthday. He stated that while celebrating a birthday one should review their lives, appreciate God for His goodness, ask for wisdom to continue to live and work and reconcile and amend their lives.

Afope Folorun, while speaking about Oyelode, said he is happy that the celebrant is not bedridden; that he can still walk and still has his sight.

“It is unusual to see someone who clocks 70,” Folorun said. “I am happy Dotun Oyelade can still move around and still has his memories intact.”

The celebrant’s book, ‘Dotun Oyelode Reporting: Memoirs of a Newshound’, was reviewed by Olawale Albert, professor of African History, and Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Ibadan; Tejumaye, professor and Head of Department, Mass Communication, University of Lagos; and Yinka Oyewo, professor and Head of Department, Communications and Language Arts, University of Ibadan.