BBTitians: Meet Ebubu, the only albino in the house

Ebuka Chukwu, popularly called Ebubu is a 28-year-old Nigerian and the only albino in the ongoing Big Brother Titans (Ziyakhala Wahala) show.

Who is Ebubu?

Ebubu is an actor, fashion model and reality television star. According to him, he joined BBTitians show to express himself creatively. Ebubu has been featured in several music videos including in Yemi Alade’s True Love music video in 2020. One of his hobbies is listening to music; his favourite is afrobeat.

Age

The actor is 28 years as of January 2023

Place of birth

Ebubu was born and raised in Lagos and currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria. However, he is originally from Anambra.

Marital status

Single





Educational background

He is a graduate of Theatre Art from Lagos State University (LASU).

Social media handles

He is also active on different social media platforms. His Instagram has been on the rise since he joined Big Brother and has over 12k followers at the time of this writing. The following are his social media handles:

Twitter: @Thealbinoebubu

TikTok: @thealbinoebuka

Instagram: @thealbinoebubu