BBTitians: After rejecting Blue Aiva’s advances, Marvin’woos’ Jeepay

“I’m attracted to you and some other girls in the house,”

Latest News
By Rachael Omidiji
BBTitians Marvin

Big Brother Titians (BBT) housemate, Marvin has confessed his affection for fellow Titians Jeepay barely 24 hours after he rejected Blue Aiva’s advances.

Recall the 28-year-old had resisted the advances from Blue Avia claiming he is in a relationship with a girl and won’t want to hurt her feeling.

BBTitans: Moment Marvin resisted Blue Aiva from touching his manhood (VIDEO)

However, in a conversation with Jeepay on Friday, Marvin said he is attracted to the former and some other girls in the house (name withheld).

“I’m attracted to you and some other girls in the house,” Marvin told Jeepay in a bedroom-like tone.

He added; “I’m single”.

ALSO READ: +18 Video: BBTitians’ Blue Aiva flaunts ‘boobs’ to thrill viewers

You might also like
Latest News

Bauchi Gov lauds NYSC for exposing youths to cultures, traditions of Nigerian society

Latest News

‘Black market purchased judgment’, CUPP condemns sack of Adeleke by…

Latest News

Soludo charges corps members over neutrality in 2023 elections in Anambra

Latest News

BBTitans: Moment Marvin resists Blue Aiva from touching his manhood (VIDEO)

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More