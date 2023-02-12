Rachael Omidiji

Big Brother Titans’ housemates Jenni O and Mmeli have been evicted from the show after polling the lowest votes.

At the Sunday eviction show, the duo Jenni O and Mmeli were asked to vacate the show. This has made the number of housemates reduce to 18 out of the 24 that started the show.

While speaking with Ebuka and Maleka, Jenni said there are no hard feelings about who put her team up for removal adding that “It’s a game”.

On the other hand, some housemates were happy to see Jenni O out of the house, as her eviction was a cause for joy for them.