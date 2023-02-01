BBTitans: I’m fully focused on music now ― Theo Traw

A recently evicted housemate of the Big Brother Titians, Theo Traw has said that he is fully focused on his music career.

Theo made this known while fielding questions from TRIBUNE ONLINE after the eviction show on Monday.

The ex-housemate said that he believes the Big Brother platform had given him an opportunity to further build on his music career.

He also stated that although he planned on staying longer in the house and making fans feel his music from the house, he feels he has gotten a level of popularity to help his music.

“I had planned on staying longer and making people feel my music from inside the house.

“Although it didn’t work out that way, I feel like I have gotten a level of popularity to help my music,” he said.

He also assured fans of his music project to be released later this year, while also stating that he intends to reach a wider audience in the continent, not just in South Africa.

“I will also go into fashion, modelling, presenting of shows, not just music but entertainment in general,” he added.

