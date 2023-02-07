It was dramatic moment as two Big Brother Titans housemates, Khosi and Jenni O broke one of Biggie’s rules after engaging in a physical altercation last night.

The fight, which caused all the housemates to interfere, started with verbal exchange between the duo.

In the video clip obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, Khosi was seen trying to get away from some housemates holding her back and get a piece of Jenni O.

Jenni O, on the other hand, was also ready to pounce on Khosi as she also struggled to get to her.

It was a night of commotion in the Biggie house as the housemates lost their temper.

The cause of the fight could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Watch video below:

