BBTitans: Blue Aiva, Kanaga Jnr emerge Head of House for week 3

Following the pairing of housemates in the Big Brother Titans show, Blue Aiva, Kanaga (Kaniva) have emerged Head of the House for week 3.

The duo emerged winners after their HoH game on Monday.

They had played a ‘throwing of egg’ challenge and qualified for another game with Jaypee & Lukay (Jaykay).

Biggie instructed the four housemates to run with sweets each and transport the sweets from point A to B. They were not allowed to either break the sweets or touch any of the sweets with their hands.

After the challenge, Blue Aiva, Kanaga Jnr was declared winners of the contest by Big Brother following disqualification of Jaypee & Lukay (Jaykay) who had violated the rules of the game.

According to Biggie, the duo has immunity to prepare an hour for nomination and they will be saved for this week’s eviction.