Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide has left social media users in awe after revealing the whopping cost of her 2023 AMVCA outfit.

The 9th edition of the prestigious awards is currently happening at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos with celebrities from the entertainment industry all gathered in resplendent fashion.

Tacha, who was dressed in a blue dress, designed by celebrity designer, Tolu Bally, revealed that her dress is worth $20,000.

The actress stated that though everyone looked amazing on the Black red carpet, nobody comes closer to her.

“Everybody looks AMAZING on the BLACK CARPET TODAY!!! BUT we all know Nobody comes close!!!”.

She went on to share a receipt to evidence her claims.