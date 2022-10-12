BBNaija’s Rico Swavey’s management confirms he is on life support, shares video of accident scene

The management of former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Patrick Fakoya, popularly Known as Rico Swavey, has confirmed that the former reality TV star was indeed involved in a ghastly accident and is currently on life support in the hospital.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that Rico’s fellow BBN season 3 housemate, Alex Unusual, announced the incident on Tuesday and appealed for fans’ prayers on behalf of the reality star.

Confirming the incident, the management of the reality star who took to his verified Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon said the BBN star was not able to handle his social media at the moment as he is currently on life support.

They equally called for prayer and support on his behalf saying that his condition is critical.

The statement which was signed by the management reads:

“Hello everyone, Rico Swavey is not disposed to handle his socials right now as he was involved in a ghastly accident and is currently on life support. While his situation is critical and doctors are on him, We implore your support and prayers.”

The management also shared a video of the accident scene involving a white car and an 18-seater bus. The car was a complete write off with the high level of damage.





