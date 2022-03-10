BBNaija’s Maria emerges ambassador for Fintech company, Raven

On Wednesday, March 9, Raven, a digital banking service unveiled ex BBNaija housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin as the company’s brand ambassador.

The unveiling, which took place at their office in Lekki, Lagos was an opportunity for many customers and would-be clients to see the faces behind the banking app that has become a choice option in the last few months.

According to Maria, one of the things that made the decision to become the face of the brand easy for her was that the app was so easy to navigate, even without the instruction of any sort.

“As a person, I love honesty and transparency. Also, any business, relationship or partnership does not work well if I can’t see through someone, and they can’t see through me. So, when they had first approached me, I had other fintech companies that had approached me, but there was a lot within their company that they opened up to me about. There was no fakeness or cover-ups, they were transparent with me as to what they would expect for me and we bonded without even a physical meeting, just over the phone. I like to be comfortable when I’m working with people and I don’t like animosity. It was a no-brainer,” she said.

On what she was bringing to the table, the enchanting beauty said, “I am bringing my resilience, hard work and loyalty to the table.”

Asides from the fact that the service is accredited by CBN, Jude Okorharen Chief Marketing Officer, Raven said, “We started with 5000 and already we have grown to over 200,000 users, approaching 300,000 already of both Nigerians living in Nigeria and those in the diaspora.

“During the pandemic, a lot of people couldn’t bank with brick and mortar as usual, and that inspired us to build Raven. This is banking from the comfort of your home.”

On the choice of the name Raven, he explained that “the raven is a bird you can describe as fast – swift and reliable, which is everything we stand for. In the Bible, the raven was also the birds God used to deliver awesome meals to Elijah, a feast.

“Also, day by day we work on our app to give users a smooth experience. We are here to bring something extraordinary to banking.”

Also speaking at the unveiling, Prince Obinna Nwachukwu, Chief Operations Officer, Raven explained that Maria was selected from a line-up of effective people in the entertainment industry. “There was a democratic process and after the screening, Maria emerged tops. Among other things, she is a smart person, she’s been an air hostess before now and she fits in perfectly into our picture of who the Raven ambassador is.

“We wanted someone who was hardworking, and who would love us. We wanted someone who could give us the energy and wow factor and Maria easily shone through,” he revealed.

He added that “Raven was borne out of a need to create simplicity in banking. We want to make banking easy for individuals and businesses alike. We have designed a beautiful application to cut out heartaches and headaches. We want people to enjoy the saving.”

