BBNaija’s Angel Smith declares war on women who are 30 and above

Angel Smith has come out on Twitter to show her disdain for 30-plus women who in her opinion are bitter. With her handle @theangeljbsmith, she wrote,

“I really love women; everything about them is soft and beautiful. Disclaimer: this tweet is not for the bitter aunties 30 and above who are probably civil servants”.

Angel might have dropped her nugget of wisdom on Twitter, but Instagram users still had some choice words for her.

@foodie_that_cooks replied, “If you talk anything about her now she go say “menta het” Msheeeeeeewww”.

@official_bobby_fredrick wrote, “The funny thing is She’s shading her mom’s age mate and indirectly shading her mom…wereyOmo”.

@kikiinterior commented, “She will definitely get to 30 abi she wan jump am?”