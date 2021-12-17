BBNaija’s Angel Smith declares war on women who are 30 and above

Friday Treat
By Tribune Online

Angel Smith has come out on Twitter to show her disdain for 30-plus women who in her opinion are bitter. With her handle @theangeljbsmith, she wrote,

“I really love women; everything about them is soft and beautiful. Disclaimer: this tweet is not for the bitter aunties 30 and above who are probably civil servants”.

Angel might have dropped her nugget of wisdom on Twitter, but Instagram users still had some choice words for her.

@foodie_that_cooks replied, “If you talk anything about her now she go say “menta het” Msheeeeeeewww”.

@official_bobby_fredrick wrote, “The funny thing is She’s shading her mom’s age mate and indirectly shading her mom…wereyOmo”.

@kikiinterior commented, “She will definitely get to 30 abi she wan jump am?”

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

You might also like
Friday Treat

Stop using filters to advertise — Uche Jombo pleads with online skincare vendors

Friday Treat

Toke Makinwa engages male fan who volunteered to father her child

Friday Treat

I’ll never play any role that depicts wrong values — Shushu Abubakar

Friday Treat

Ademoyegun is MTN mPulse spelling bee champion

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More