The organisers of the just concluded season 8 edition of the Big Brother Naija show have revealed that the show gulped N5.5 billion to actualise.

The Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, made this known Tuesday during the cash prize presentation to Ilebaye Odiniya, the winner of the All Stars edition of the show.

Ilebaye was presented with a cheque of N120 million and the key to her new SUV Courtney Innosons Motors.

Tejumola, during her speech, disclosed that over 2,000 individuals were employed to actualise this edition, adding that their edition generated over 1.53 billion voters across all regions.

“This year, we have backed this commitment up with a total investment of NGN5.5 billion, covering the costs of production, construction, fittings, technical, licensing, satellite, and marketing in the production of this season of Big Brother Naija. And of course, there is the direct impact of over 2000 individuals employed to bring this project to life.

“As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are proud to be part of creating opportunities for growth for the youth in their quest to build great futures.

“This year’s Biggieverse was opened as Big Brother invited into it your favorite All-Stars 20 game players, four house guests, nine jury members, 12 Wager Task Judges, and the parrot, who all together delivered a riveting show that kept us all entertained for 71 days,” she said.

