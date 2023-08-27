BBNaija All-Stars housemates Tolanibaj and Frodd have been evicted from the show in a double eviction twist.

This unexpected turn of events took viewers by surprise, especially after the Jury system was scrapped.

Tolanibaj became the fourth housemate, and Frood became the fifth housemate to be evicted from the All-Stars house.

Tolanibaj was a participant in the Lockdown Season 5 of Big Brother Naija in 2020.

With a background in music and DJing, she had been in the music industry for several years before entering the BBNaija reality show.

Frodd, whose full name is Chukwuemeka Frodd Okoye, gained fame as the 2nd Runner-Up in the 2019 Big Brother Naija TV Reality Show, also known as the Pepper Dem Gang season.

Despite their evictions, both Tolanibaj and Frood expressed their enjoyment of the time they spent on the show and the connections they made with fellow housemates.

