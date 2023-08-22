In a turn of events in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house, Soma has risen to the role of Head of House (HoH) for the current week.

This appointment came after the conclusion of the arena games on Monday.

As the newly crowned HoH, Soma gains immunity from eviction this week.

This means he secures his spot in the Big Brother house for another week, escaping the threat of eviction.

In addition to his newfound status, Soma was also given the power to select four BFFs (friends for the week).

He chose Angel, Adekunle, Alex, and Seyi to join him as his companions for the week.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…





FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..