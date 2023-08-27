During the Saturday night party in the Big Brother house, reality star Angel Smith was seen expressing her romantic feelings for fellow housemate Soma.

Intoxicated from the party, Angel openly confesses her love for Soma, admitting that she cares for him deeply.

She mentioned that she finds it hard to express her feelings when she’s sober, but she wanted him to know how she truly felt.

Soma, in response, reciprocated her feelings, stating that he also loves Angel and doesn’t mind her occasional difficult moments.

The two housemates shared a candid moment of romantic exchange, with both admitting their affection for each other.

Watch the video here:

Angel to soma : I love you very much but I am shy to tell you when I am sober because I know I am difficult and you are sweet . Soma to Angel: I love you too and I don’t care about you being difficult #BBNaijallstars #Somgel #BBNaijallstars pic.twitter.com/4owCt4fc65 — Abyna (@abynadubai) August 26, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate





Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…