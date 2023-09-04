Ike, being the first to be evicted, got viewers questioning why the content of the show would be evicted.

However, others were grateful he was gone as he bullied and played villain in the house.

Lucy’s eviction met a soft landing because viewers say she saw it coming, as she mentioned during her diary session at noon. Many excitedly and nonchalantly claim she is too old to be on the show, so she’s better off at home. Others say she has grown from her last time on the show, and they wish her well.

Prince’s eviction got viewers shocked and emotional. Known for his good deeds and love for having Alex and Ilebaye back in the house, many viewers say he didn’t deserve it. Some questioned if he was substituted for a real housemate and threatened they wouldn’t watch the reality show again.

Seyi’s eviction elated viewers; many deployed dancing memes to celebrate his eviction. They say it is the most anticipated eviction in the history of Big Brother.

Here are reactions from netizens:

I am broken by the sadness in his voice and his teary eyes. got so emotional. I will miss Prince — Mimi (@Mimi_Efombruh) September 3, 2023

So if Prince is leaving the house and Lucy is most likely to be evicted, are they using Prince as collateral damage to protect Seyi from eviction? #BBNaijaAlIStars #bbnaija — Sophia 🦋 (@sofierisi) September 3, 2023

Ike is top of the chart as the best reality TV material this All Stars season. No emotions, a proper gamer, and no housemates comes close. #BBNaija #BBNaijaAlIStars! pic.twitter.com/yAlAW4zZGF — HALYCHUKS 🎭 (@chuks_modesty) September 3, 2023

I'm so proud of Lucy. I love her growth. I will definitely miss her on my screen. Thank you for being such a kind friend to my Pere. Wishing you all the best in all you do. Go and shine Lucy 🥰❤️#BBNaijaAllStars — Rainyzion (@Rainyzion) September 3, 2023





Lucy you have done well, in my opinion you have grown beyond this level You have worked hard despite all odds and without the privileges that most with big fanbases have and are still successful Eve thing else you need in life will fall in place on its due season, don’t lose… — Shalewa Speaking (@Omoshalewansoro) September 3, 2023

