In the latest round of nominations in the Big Brother Naija house, a total of eight housemates are up for eviction this week.

This nomination process followed the housemates’ failure to locate the hidden black envelope during the Black Envelope Task.

After the previous Sunday’s eviction, Kimoprah was removed from the house, and Doyin was evicted from the competition.

As a result, there are currently 12 housemates remaining, all vying for the coveted grand prize.

Here is how the housemates nominated their fellow contestants:

Neo Energy nominated Alex, Ceec, and Mercy.

Angel nominated Whitemoney, Sholzy, and Ilebaye.

Pere nominated Alex, Soma, and Mercy.

Whitemoney nominated Neo Energy, Soma, and Ceec.

Ilebaye nominated Neo Energy, Ceec, and Whitemoney.

Mercy Eke nominated Pere, Adekunle, and Neo Energy.

Cross nominated Mercy, Ceec, and Alex.

Venita nominated Alex, Mercy, and Ceec.

Soma nominated Sholzy, Ilebaye, and Whitemoney.

Alex nominated Sholzy, Adekunle, and Venita.

CeeC nominated Adekunle, Pere, and Ilebaye.

Adekunle nominated Ceec, Alex, and Mercy.

As a result of these nominations, the housemates who received the most nominations and are up for possible eviction this week are Ilebaye, NeoEnergy, Whitemoney, Adekunle, Sholzy, Mercy Eke, Ceec, and Alex.

The upcoming eviction show will determine the fate of these housemates as they continue to compete for the grand prize.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet





In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…