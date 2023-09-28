Evicted BBNaija housemate Angel has confessed that it was difficult to move on from her ex.

During an interview with Ebuka, the host of the show, she emphasised that it wasn’t as easy to move on from her ex as it looked.

She revealed that most of the fights she and Soma had in the house were because she mentioned her then-boyfriend.

However, she admitted that she chose to stick with Soma. If not, she would have been with multiple guys, like in her previous season.

