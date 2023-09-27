Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has revealed his prediction for the likely winner of this year’s Allstars edition.

According to Whitemoney, all odds are in favour of Ilebaye. Speaking in the latest episode of Pulse’s One On One, hosted by reality star Christy O, Whitemoney mentioned that Ilebaye’s emergence as the last Head of House of the season indicates that the stars are aligning for her.

He added that whether she wins the N120 million grand prize or not, it is her time.

