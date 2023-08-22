Big Brother Naija All Stars guest Lucy Edet Essien, known professionally as Lucy, has appealed to Big Brother to permit her to leave the house and return home.

Tribune online reports that Lucy joined the show on Sunday alongside Kim Oprah, Omatshola, and Prince as Big Brother guests.

However, just two days after joining, Lucy expressed her desire to leave the reality show during a diary session with Biggie.

She explained that she is already tired of the show, and the energy she is receiving does not align with who she represents.

Lucy stated that she wants to avoid any confrontations with other housemates after having an encounter with fellow guest housemate Kim Oprah.

Biggie confirmed her request by repeatedly asking if she was certain about leaving the house, to which she insisted she would love to go home.

Biggie, however, informed her that she would be called back to the diary session to discuss her request further.

