Barely five weeks into the Big Brother Naija All Stars season, Doyin Anuoluwapo David, better known professionally as Doyin, has revealed that she is frustrated as a result of a lack of intimacy with her man.

The former Level Up housemate disclosed this while self-talking in the Big Brother House recently.

According to the reality star, she is sexually frustrated, and getting intimate with her partner might be the solution to her many problems.

She said, “I miss my man, I need help, I need a massage, I need a head, I need a good kiss, and I need sex because maybe that’s a solution to this madness because I think I’m sexually frustrated.”

See the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Splufik NG (@splufiknigerians)

