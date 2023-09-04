Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, known professionally simply as Doyin, has reiterated her love for fellow housemate, Ilebaye.

Doyin, who is the reality show week 6 Head of House, stated this while speaking with fellow housemate, Neo Energy, on the upcoming weekly eviction nomination process.

In the interaction with Neo, Doyin said her love remains the same for Ilebaye despite the fact that they have been at loggerheads for some time.

The reality stars, who were once friends at some point in the house, have had a series of clashes among which one of them resulted in Ilebaye receiving a strike.

Speaking on the probability of putting Ilebaye up for eviction, she said, “I no go ever nominate Ilebaye, never. I like her so much.

