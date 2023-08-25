BBNaija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has stated that she will get married and have a baby , next year.

Mercy stated this during a conversation with fellow housemate Omashola, stating that she would give her child everything she lacked as a child

She said, ”I think next year, I’ll have a baby, I’ll get married, not just baby. Yeah, I’m going to spoil my baby, everything I never had as a child.”

Watch video below:

Mercy – I think next year, I’ll have a baby, I’ll get married not just baby Omashola – You be like my friend Faith Nketsi, they wan use designer finish their one year old baby Mercy – Yeah, I’m going to spoil my baby, everthing I never had as a child.#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/zssugh9wet — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) August 25, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Before Appeal Court determines Atiku, Obi, Tinubu’s fate

Since Nigeria became a sovereign country, 10 presidential contests have taken place, producing seven winners; Presidents Shehu Shagari (1979-1983), Moshood Abiola, (the only one not officially sworn in), Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Umaru Yar’Adua (2007-2010), Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015), Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023) and the incumbent, Bola Tinubu (May 29, 2023-date...….…

Niger coup: Tinubu in meeting with Touray, Abubakar, Ribadu

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the some critical stakeholders in the ECOWAS as efforts intensify to resolve the logjam caused by the recent military coup in Niger Republic...……

Oyo state govt releases Omituntun bus intracity, intercity routes, fares

As part of palliative measures to cushion the effects of naira and fuel scarcity on residents of Oyo State, the State government has rolled out the fares and list of intercity and intracity routes of Omituntun Buses.....…

Obi debunks rumoured merger talks with Atiku, Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has debunked report that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a possible merger to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.……

FLICKERS: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu: Judgment day beckons

The Nigerian Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved its judgment. Apprehension and expectation are playing hide and seek in the air. Judgment Day is here. Theologians, writers and musicians have painted poignant colours of the judgment day….…

EDITORIAL: Herdsmen’s renewed onslaught on communities

LAST week, a newly-wed couple were killed and another person injured when suspected herders attacked BECO Comprehensive Secondary School in Kwi, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. ..…