Big Brother Naija All Stars season winner, Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, professionally known as Ilebaye, has promised to make good use of her 120 million winner’s cheque.

Tribune Online reports that Ilebaye was on Sunday announced the winner of the show after polling the highest votes in the final week.

The Kogi-born defeated fellow finalists; Mercy, CeeC, Adekunle, and Pere to claim the 120 million grand prize in the Allstars edition of the reality show.

Speaking during the All Stars season winner’s prize presentation on Tuesday, Ilebaye assured her fellow housemates that her 120 million will not be wasted.

She also appreciated her fellow housemates and promised to make them proud and not disappoint them.

She said, “To my housemates, thank you guys so much, and I promise to make you guys proud. I promise not to disappoint you guys, I promise I will make sure I make good use of the money. Thank you guys so much, I love you all.”

Ilebaye, who is now the youngest housemate to win the show at just 22 years old, has joined the exclusive list of the past winners of the reality TV show, namely; Katung Aduwak, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba (Laycon), Hazel Oyeze Onou (Whitemoney), and Ijeoma Josephina Otabor (Phyna) of seasons 1-7, respectively.

