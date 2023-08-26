Big Brother Naija housemate Cynthia Nwadiora, also known as Ceec, has opened up about her decision not to speak to her friend and fellow housemate, Doyin.

During a conversation with Ike on Saturday, Ceec expressed her feelings of being disrespected by Doyin’s behaviour in the morning.

She mentioned that Doyin tends to extend her attitude to everyone when she has an issue with only one person.

Ceec referred to a group chat they had the previous night, suggesting that something Omashola said might have upset Doyin, leading to her displaying an attitude towards everyone.

