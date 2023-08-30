Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate and current week 6 Head of House, Doyin, expressed her exhaustion from the responsibilities that come with leading the Biggie House during her recent diary session.

Doyin won the Head of House title and gained immunity from possible eviction after emerging victorious in a competitive challenge against Cross.

However, during a battery change session, Doyin voiced her weariness and desire for rest, admitting that she was only interested in the immunity from eviction rather than the responsibilities of being the Head of House.

She mentioned feeling sleepy and experiencing physical discomfort.

She said: “I only wanted the immunity and not the work that comes with being HOH. I want to rest, I’m so sleepy. All my body is paining me, Na wa o.”

In a related conversation with fellow housemates, Doyin revealed how she used emotional manipulation on Cross to win the Head of House game.

She admitted that she played on Cross’s emotions by telling him that he was strong and likely to stay till the end while expressing uncertainty about herself.

“I used emotional manipulation on Cross. I told him, ‘Cross, I know you’re strong. You’re going to be here till the end. I’m not sure about myself.’”

This strategy seemingly worked in her favour during the competition.

Meanwhile, Ike, Seyi, Adekunle, Angel, and Pere are the five housemates up for possible eviction from the show on Sunday.

Watch the video here:





I seeeeeeee 👀, you are only interested in the immunity that comes with the Head Of House abi..? Sheybi na you wan win HOH, you never see anything 😂😂#DoyinDavid #Doyin #BBNaija #bbnaijaAllstars pic.twitter.com/3ccCH2saJw — Big Brother Naija All Stars Updates And Gossip (@TitansGossip) August 28, 2023

