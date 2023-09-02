Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj, has fired back at Nigerians on social media who are criticizing her over her conduct while in Big Brother’s house.

The reality star made the clap back in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

It will be recalled that Tolanibaj had, on several occasions, fought with her fellow female housemates over her romantic interest with Neo.

Despite the undefined nature of their relationship, Tolani took it upon herself to establish her presence and discourage other women from getting too involved with Neo.

This action resulted in significant backlash on social media, with numerous individuals criticizing her for competing for the affections of a man who has not publicly acknowledged her as his partner.

Following her eviction from the show, Tolanibaj has continued to receive heavy criticism over her conduct in the reality show.

Reacting to the bankers, the reality star said she cares less about the opinion of people about her behavior in the house.

She enjoined the critics to fix their lives and engage themselves in productive things rather than criticizing her every time.

She wrote, “Y’all still don’t know that Tolani Baj no send una papas. Get your frustrated lives together and hustle for your December funds.”.

