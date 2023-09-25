Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, expressed her thoughts on how her fellow contestants perceive her as a formidable contender for the N120 million grand prize in the reality show.

During the live eviction show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Mercy shared her perspective on why she was not nominated for possible eviction that week.

She revealed that her housemates recognised her as a significant threat to their chances of winning the competition.

She mentioned that it would have been a prudent move to put her up for eviction, but they refrained from doing so because of the strong bond they have formed, transcending the game.

In response to Ebuka’s question about her surprise at not being nominated, Mercy clarified that it wasn’t about being liked or disliked but rather about her perceived threat level in the game.

She emphasised that despite the bond and camaraderie they had developed, her housemates still viewed her as a formidable opponent.

In her words, “It’s not about liking. I think they already know that I am a big threat, so it would be wise to put me out there.

I take it like we are now family, so we have bonded so well, and they are now seeing beyond the game, but they still think I am a threat.”

