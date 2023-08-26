BBNaija All Stars housemates rejoiced as Big Brother punished housemates Ike, Tolanibaj, and Cross.

Biggie punished them on Saturday for violating the house rules.

He had given Ike a strike last week for trashing personal items belonging to Ilebaye.

Cross had hit the wall of the pink room, damaging it, while Tolanibaj was found guilty of continuous tardiness and answering late to

Big Brother’s calls.

As punishment, the three were instructed to comb the house for any tissue paper that was lying around and then carefully roll it up.

