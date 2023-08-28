Mondays in the Big Brother house are designated for the Head of House (HoH) games, a crucial event that grants immunity from eviction for the week to the winning housemate.

This week’s edition of the game was divided into two parts to determine the HoH.

In the first round, housemates were tasked with building a tower using brick-like materials. The tallest tower in each pair would qualify its builder for the final round.

The game proved to be entertaining as we watched the different housemates’ tactics in building different structures including Seyi’s amusing out-of-the-box thinking of making his structure stand the tallest by using the stepping stool as a foundation.

Though different housemates built impressive towers, only 6 housemates qualified for the final round including Seyi, Mercy, Ike, Adekunle, Cross and Doyin.

With 6 housemates as finalists, Biggie introduced an endurance game to choose the new Head of House where the finalists had to balance on a lever to prevent the contents at the other end from falling.

The challenge was physically demanding, causing five of the finalists to drop out, leaving Doyin as the last one standing.

Doyin then struck a deal with Cross to voluntarily step down, making her the new Head of House.

As the HoH, Doyin selected Cross, Kimoprah, Neo, and Mercy Eke as her close allies, known as “BFFs” for the week.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan





One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…