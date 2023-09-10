BBNaijaAllStars housemate Doyin David and houseguest Kim Oprah have been evicted from the BBNaija Allstars edition.

Doyin is the 8th housemate to be evicted from the show. Before exiting, she revealed publicly what she felt about about Venita. She said she thought the mother of two to be mean and immature.

As Ebuka called for her to be evicted, she smiled like she saw it coming. Doyin was the least of the bottom 3 housemates, with 17.00%. White money came in second with 17.22% and Venita as top with 26.16%.

Kim Oprah was also evicted during the live show. However, the former beauty queen came in as one of the houseguests of the season.

According to the host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the guests who joined the house won’t be contesting for the prize money. This leaves Omoshola, the only houseguest left in the house

