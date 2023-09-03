Big Brother has imposed sanctions on BBNaija All Stars housemates NeoEnergy and Pere for violating the communication rule in the house.

Prior to the Sunday eviction show, Big Brother aired clips of Neo and Pere whispering to other housemates, deeming it a breach of the house’s communication regulations.

While Big Brother did not immediately disclose the nature of the punishments NeoEnergy would face, it was assured that the details would be communicated later.

Additionally, it was noted that if Pere manages to survive the eviction, as he is one of the nominated housemates, his punishment will also be revealed in due course.

In a related development, Alex and Ike received a final warning from Big Brother due to an altercation that occurred during a pool party.

Big Brother presented video footage showing Alex throwing punches at Ike and shouting at him during the incident.

Despite the quick resolution of their dispute, Big Brother issued them a final warning for disregarding the house rules pertaining to safety in and around the pool area.

