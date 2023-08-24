Following his eviction from the BBNaija All Stars house, Terseer Kiddwaya, popularly known as Kidd, has reiterated a statement he made during his time in the house about giving CeeC 120 million if she left the house.

This revelation occurred during an interview he had after his eviction, sparking various reactions from viewers.

Many viewers have reacted with scepticism and mockery, considering his earlier statement about not being on the show for the money but for fame.

Some viewers are questioning why he would offer such a large sum of money if he indeed had that amount to spare.

Others are referring to him as a “master of liars” due to the contradiction between his statements inside and outside the house.

Kiddwaya’s comment has generated unexpected discussions and reactions among the show’s fans and viewers

Catch up on some of the reactions here:

Osebormabel:

“u get 120m why u agree to come back again?”

gedoni:

CAPrice, I see you

sisi_thebigtycoon

Cap capper cappest

officialtee4tosin

So you have 120mil and you were begging for Pardon me?!

biod_un





Sir Capalot of Bbland

efewarriboy3

This guy dey smoke plantain nobody fit convince me

shakespatra19

See person wey wan give person 120m?!!! Kidd wey still dey collect pocket money from hin papa

205flawless

Kidd rest nau you won give ceec 120m and you dey scheme and plan up and down way backfire you

Kate_e_bassey

Raw, marinated LIEEEEEEE

actual_tito

Abeggi and you no get money to give your people to buy votes for you

