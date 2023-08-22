A heated altercation unfolded in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house between housemates Ilebaye and Tolanibaj.

The confrontation stemmed from Tolanibaj’s reaction to seeing Neo Apofure, a fellow housemate and her ‘partner’, hugging Ilebaye in the garden.

Tolanibaj approached Ilebaye in the garden, seemingly attempting to provoke her over the interaction with Neo.

A surprised Ilebaye questioned Tolanibaj’s motives, and later, Ilebaye confronted Neo in the locker room to inform him about the incident.

This confrontation between Ilebaye and Neo escalated into a heated argument and exchange of harsh words.

Ilebaye referred to Tolanibaj as a “desperate wh0re” who is constantly pursuing a man (Neo) despite his apparent disinterest.

In her words: “Desperate wh0re! Always chasing after a man that keeps denying you.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabi Community (@sabiradio)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan





One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..