In a dramatic turn of events within the BBNaija All Stars house, Adekunle, one of the housemates, has taken centre stage in his desperate attempt to rekindle his romance with fellow housemate Venita.

This unexpected gesture has left viewers and fellow housemates grinning from ear to ear, as Adekunle pulls out all the stops to win back the heart of the woman he once professed his love for.

Prior to this time, Adekunle had candidly opened up about the rocky road that has been his relationship with Venita with Biggie during his diary session.

The drama began with their rehearsal for the Pepsi task, where Adekunle revealed that he clashed with Venita over her passive-aggressive behaviour.

Venita’s commentary on his preference for things to be done his way reportedly left him seething with anger and irritation.

But it didn’t end there. Adekunle went on to express his discomfort at how Venita affectionately addressed another housemate, Ebuka, as “darling.”

The playful banter between Venita and Ebuka seemed to cast a shadow on Adekunle’s perception of their relationship.

During their Pepsi performance, the tension between Adekunle and Venita was palpable, and Venita’s choice of words added fuel to the fire, making their once-promising romance look like it was heading towards the point of no return.

However, in a recent and unexpected development, Adekunle took a bold and unconventional step to try and mend the shattered pieces of his relationship with Venita.

He rallied the support of fellow housemates, including Soma, Angel, Neo, and Pere, in a heartwarming attempt to serenade Venita and win her back.

Watch the videos here:





Awww Love ❤️😍 Sweet oo finally, Adekunle gathers Soma Angel Neo Pere etc to join him sing for Venita so she can accept him back.Adenita Shippers gather here 🥰#Headies Cross and Kim Doyin #AdekunleOlopade𓃵 Deks Ebuka #BBNaijaAlIStars Prince Nelson Kayode Pere and Kim Lucy pic.twitter.com/XsN3XVRBr5 — Gossipzone aka Anita’s blog (@gossipzone247) September 4, 2023

