In this week’s Big Brother Naija eviction, a total of six housemates have been nominated for possible eviction.

The eviction process followed the regular nomination process, which involved housemates nominating three fellow housemates for possible eviction.

The nomination process yielded the following results:

Whitemoney nominated Ike, Adekunle, and Lucy. Doyin nominated Venita, Seyi, and Omashola (Sholzy). Seyi nominated Angel, Pere, and Prince Nelson. Ilebaye nominated Seyi, Lucy, and Ike. Neo nominated Whitemoney, Ike, and Kimoprah. Mercy nominated Pere, Adekunle, and Lucy. Ike nominated Prince Nelson, Angel, and Ilebaye. Venita nominated Angel, Ilebaye, and Prince Nelson. Adekunle nominated Angel, Whitemoney, and Prince Nelson. Angel nominated Seyi, Lucy, and Ike. Cross nominated Lucy, Ilebaye, and Adekunle. Soma nominated Mercy Eke, Pere, and Lucy. Pere nominated Seyi, Venita, and Omashola (Sholzy). Alex nominated Omashola (Sholzy), Pere, and Adekunle. Ceec nominated Seyi, Prince Nelson, and Adekunle.

After the nominations, six housemates were put up for possible eviction:

Adekunle Seyi Ike Lucy Angel Pere

However, Lucy and the other 3 houseguests cannot be evicted. The final decision on who will be evicted will be determined by the votes of the viewers.

