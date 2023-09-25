Without any iota of doubt, Big Brother Naija All Stars season has so far been full of premium contents, entertainment, drama, and lots more.

The reality show, which commenced on July 23, 2023, will be coming to an end on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Following the recent eviction of Soma, Venita, and Angel during the week 9 live eviction show, the initial 20 housemates plus an additional 4 guests have now been reduced to just six.

The six housemates, otherwise known as finalists, will be battling it out for the show’s cash prize of 120 million naira on Sunday.

Tribune Online takes a look at 5 quick facts you should know about each of the finalists, namely Mercy, Ilebaye, CeeC, Adekunle, Pere, and Cross.

Mercy

Her full name is Mercy Eke. She is a Nigerian actress, media personality, video vixen, and businesswoman. She hails from Imo state and also had her secondary and University education in the state. Mercy became the first female housemate to win the Big Brother Naija show after she was announced as the winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season 4. She won the Award for the best-dressed female at the 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Ilebaye

Her full name is Ilebaye Precious Odiniya. She is a Nigerian model, entrepreneur, and reality star. She hails from Kogi State. She attended Salem University where she studied Criminology and Security Studies. This Kogi-born housemate is the only Big Brother Naija All Stars finalist not to have made it to the final during her set.

CeeC

Her full name is Cynthia Nwadiora. She hails from Enugu State. She is a model, reality star, and social media influencer. CeeC studied Law at Madonna University. And was the second runner-up of the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ season 3.

Adekunle

His full name is Adekunle Tobiloba Olapade. He hails from Lagos State. Adekunle is a digital marketing consultant, media personality, and reality TV star. He graduated from Redeemer University, Ede, Osun State. He was among the finalists of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ season 7.

Pere

His full name is Pere Egbi. He was born in Warri, Delta State. Pere is a Nigerian actor, model, reality TV star, and nurse. He studied nursing at the University of Texas in Arlington, U.S.A. The Warri-born was the second runner-up of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season 6.

Cross

His full name is Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo. He hails from Anambra State. He is a fitness expert, entrepreneur, and TV personality. He is the owner of Cross Fitness Nutrition. Cross was among the finalists of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season 6.

