BBNaija weekly recap: As Housemates finally settle into characters

The end of week one surely levelled up with a never seen before twist! For the first time in the history of Big Brother Naija, Season seven Housemates have already earned a strike and warning from Biggie.

Few hours before the live eviction show last Sunday, Big Brother issued a warning to the house and a strike to Beauty who got confrontational with Ilebaye in the level 2 house. Biggie cautioned the housemates to always exercise caution even in the face of provocation as violence would not be tolerated in any form.

After the Saturday night party, an altercation between Beauty and Ilebaye took place and the situation got of hand when Beauty got physical with Ilebaye and removed her wig/cap in anger.

For this reason, they were both reprimanded, which led to Ilebaye getting a warning for not respecting Beauty’s boundaries and a strike for Beauty for not handling the situation well.

Also, during the live eviction show, viewers and housemates alike were shocked when two new housemates, Modella and Deji were introduced. Eventually, only the viewers were told that both were fake housemates who have been put in the house by Big Brother to carry out a special mission.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

On Monday, both houses competed in the head-of-house games. It ended with level 1 getting immunity from being up for possible eviction after one of them, Hermes won the game.

The winning level was thus given the task of suggesting five housemates to Hermes from level 2 to be up for eviction.

After much deliberations, Cyph, Phyna, Khalid, Amaka and Christy O are up for possible eviction and at least one of them would be leaving the big brother house tomorrow.

Highlights of the week also include the weekly Friday wager task where both levels were tasked with inventing a new sport, which level 1 also won.

For winning, each level 1 housemate earned 1,500 pocket naira and access to the pool party next Thursday. Level 2 housemates would have to go without normal shopping/rations for next week.





For the lovers, Sheggz and Bella started the week in love but by Friday night, encountered a storm.

Groovy and Beauty are still going strong but the revelation of the would-be Khalid and Daniella who shared their first kiss during their pool party.

The fights also came back to back this week with Amaka and Kess going after one another; EloSwaggs, Bella, Sheggz and Chomzy having a row over Elo’s entanglement with Phyna; Bryann and Amaka and lastly, Hermes and Bella who had a misunderstanding during wager rehearsals.

In all, it was quite an eventful week that made even more frenzied for the level 2 housemates who are under the pressure of eviction Sunday.

Who goes home tomorrow?