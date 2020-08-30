BBNaija: Triple eviction as Brighto, Wathoni, Tolanibaj leave Big Brother House

When the organisers of the Big Brother Naija Show announced that there was going to be a shakeup in Big Brother House prior to tonight’s eviction show, the viewers never saw the triple eviction coming.

The first time more than one housemate would be leaving the house this season, saw three housemates – Brighto, Wathoni and Tolanibaj, all leaving the house and evicted from the lockdown season.

Tolanibaj was first to be announced evicted by the host – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, while Wathoni was also evicted thereafter. However, what looked more like the shocker on the eviction show tonight was a third eviction which saw another housemate, Brighto evicted from the show.

Nicknamed the ‘Lord Belish’ of this season by the viewers, Brighto ranked lowest on the bottom six result released by the organisers, followed by Tolanibaj then Wathoni ranked third lowest on the log.

The remaining housemates were left in a shocking moment as they saw not one or two, but three of their fellow housemates leave the house at once when the show still has at least four weeks left to end.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown season has reached Week-six and according to the organisers, will end on the 27th of September with one of the housemates going home with the grand prize of 85 million naira.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…