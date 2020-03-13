BBNaija stars Bambam and Teddy A welcome first child together

BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bambam, have welcomed their first child together. The new father, Teddy A, took to social media via his Twitter and Instagram pages to share the good news.Teddy A announced that their newborn daughter’s name is Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan. The couple who met and fell in love on the BBNaija show became relationship goals for many after they took their affection a step further and got married. Well, their love and marriage has now become more admirable after the birth of their daughter.

In a post shared on Twitter, Teddy A revealed the new names of their daughter. He said, “our[- newborn child’s name is Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan’’.

