BBNaija star, JMK gets called to the Nigerian Bar

Big Brother Naija season 6 ‘ Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin, better known as JMK has been called to the Nigerian Bar.

The Kwara-born reality TV star, who studied at Afe Babalola University, took to her verified Instagram page to share the good news with her fans and loved ones.

Posting lovely photos of herself in a black robe and wig, JMK who also doubles as a chef said her latest achievement is a testimony that she can be anything she wants to be.

According to her, she believes so much in herself and her potential to succeed without limitation.

She also appreciated her family, who according to her showed her endless love and support during her journey to being a barrister.

She wrote, “Being called to the Bar has just proven to me that I can be anything; I can be JMK the reality tv star, JMK the CEO, and now JMK the BARRISTER! A multifaceted Esq, who sets her mind to anything and gets it done.

“It has proven to me that I can’t be tied down by people’s timeline and everything happens within God’s perfect plan. He perfected it as He always does and now I am certain I am only going to walk in the path He has created specially for me. I believe in myself, there are no limitations I have of myself in my mind, the possibilities of what I am and what I can be are endless.

“Grateful for the endless love and support of my family through this journey. From now on I am going to tell everyone “excuse me? ESQ speaking” and when you see me all I wanna hear is “THE LAWWW!” ⚖️🤩🥳🥳🥳”.

Celebrities, fans and followers of the reality star have however taken to the post comments section to pour encomium on her over her latest achievement.