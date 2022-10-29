BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host DSTV press conference at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Big Brother Naija Season7 3rd runner-up, Adekunle Olopade, better known simply as Adekunle has announced that he would be the host of DSTV press conference at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The reality TV star made this known on Saturday on his Instagram story.

While sharing a picture of him wearing a customized T-shirt, he wrote ‘Qatar 2022, YaQatar Experience Press Conference (sic) Host: yours truly.

Confirming the development in another Instagram story, he said “Hi guys, you already know who it is. Guess what, I’m the host of the DSTV press conference FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

He had earlier posted a video of the gift he got from DSTV’s parent company, MultiChoice in preparation for the World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup which is the 22nd edition of the competition will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will however not be present at the world cup in the Arab country after losing out on a qualification ticket to Ghana back in March.





