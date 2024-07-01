Big Brother Naija Season 9 is set to commence in July.

The organisers announced the start date via the show’s official social media account on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The announcement, accompanied by a creative photo teasing the theme of the upcoming season, featured the caption “One Sunday in July. Get ready.”

In March, the organisers revealed that for this season, participants would be required to apply in pairs, a departure from the format of previous editions.

