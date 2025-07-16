BBNaija season 10 premieres July 26 with N150m grand prize, others

MultiChoice Nigeria has officially announced that the 10th edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will premiere on Saturday, July 26, 2025, kicking off with a double launch weekend scheduled for July 26 and 27.

The announcement was made at a press briefing held on Wednesday, where organisers revealed that the winner of this milestone season will walk away with a record-breaking grand prize of N150 million, the highest since the show began in 2006.

Fan-favourite Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is set to return as host, continuing his long-running role as the face of BBNaija season 10.

According to the organisers, BBNaija has achieved impressive feats across its nine-season run, featuring a total of 197 housemates, broadcasting for 709 days, and awarding N637 million in prize money to date.

Recall that last year’s ninth season was themed “No Loose Guard”, which introduced a unique twist that saw housemates auditioning and entering the show in pairs. They were later unpaired and competed individually. Kellyrae emerged as the winner. He made history as the first married housemate to win the show, taking home the #60 million cash prize and brand new SUV worth #40 million.

For the BBNaija season 10, physical auditions were held nationwide from May 16 to 18, raising anticipation for what is expected to be a season filled with drama, twists, and unforgettable moments.

Fans can tune in to the premiere across Africa Magic Showcase and other dedicated BBNaija channels starting July 26.

